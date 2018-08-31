EC on top 14-12 but lightning suspends game to Saturday

CEDARVILLE – Lightning forced a suspension of East Clinton’s varsity football game at Cedarville’s Hickman Field Friday night.

With the Astros on top 14-12 with 6:12 to play in the fourth quarter, the game will be resumed at Noon Saturday.

The Astros fell behind 6-0 in the opening period. Landon Runyon had a fumble recovery and Patrick Dotson had a big sack but generally the Indians had the better of the play on offense.

“We still are struggling to stop their run game,” EC coach Jeremy Yankey said. “They just lined up in double tight, T-formation and are running it right at us.”

After trying to jump start their own running game, the Astros turned to the passing attack to take the lead.

Gunner Neanover threw two touchdown passes to Branson Smith in the second quarter. Austin Arellano added both PATs and EC was on top 14-6.

The Indians scored in the third period to make it 14-12.

When the game was halted, the Indians had the ball at their own 37, first and 10.

After the varsity game is completed, the junior varsity teams will play at Cedarville High School.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_cameronJsmith-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_dotsonsack-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_helmetup-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_huddle2-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_huffneanover-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_runyonfumrec-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_singleton-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_snowhuddleME-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_tackle1-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_yankeyhuddle-2.jpg East Clinton’s Jaden Singleton (10) eyes a Cedarville running back during the first quarter of Friday’s game. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB2_ec_singletona-2.jpg East Clinton’s Jaden Singleton (10) eyes a Cedarville running back during the first quarter of Friday’s game. Mark Huber | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Up Next Week 3 Sept 7, 2018 7 p.m. kickoff East Clinton at Hillsboro Richards Memorial Stadium

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports