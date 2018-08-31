Week 2 Battle of Titans: Coldwater 31 Massie 28

COLDWATER – With a lengthy lightning delay, Clinton-Massie’s game Friday with Coldwater didn’t finish until the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Coldwater led Clinton-Massie 21-14 when the game was stopped. After more than an hour delay, the game resumed at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Clinton-Massie put together a solid opening drive but fumble deep in Coldwater territory. The Cavaliers took advantage, putting together a 90-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead on a pass from Jake Hemmelgarn to Will Broering from 35 yards out.

Massie’s offense bogged down until midway through the second quarter. Corey Stulz scampered 35 yards for paydirt and Grant Avey’s extra point tied the game at 7-7.

The Cavaliers answered quickly with Hemmelgarn again throwing a touchdown pass, this one from 23 yards out to Cole Frilling.

In the third, Coldwater took a 21-7 lead with Mitch Niekamp scored from 15 yards out at the 9:56 mark.

After an exchange of punts, Massie pulled closer with a long drive capped by Brendan Lamb’s 10 yard burst at the 2:15 mark of the third, 21-14.

After the delay, the Cavaliers went up 24-14 with a field goal in the fourth but Massie followed in short order with a touchdown to make it 24-21.

The turnstile scoring continued as the Cavs made it 31-21 with 4:05 to go in the fourth on a pass in the middle of the Massie defense.

With time winding down, the Falcons went on the attack. Massie converted a fourth and eight with a pass just inside Cavaliers territory with just over 2:00 to play in the fourth.

The result was another Massie touchdown, this one coming with 59 seconds remaining in the fourth, 31-28.

Coldwater recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to secure the win.

SUMMARY

Aug 31 2018

@Coldwater High School

CM 00.07.07.00

CW 07. 07.07.00

First quarter

CW-Broering 35 yard pass from Hemmelgarn (Dippold PAT) 1:21

Secon d quarter

CM-Stulz 34 yard run (Avey PAT) 6:29

CW-Frilling 23 yard pass from Hemmelgarn (Dippold PAT) 3:57.

Third quarter

CW-Niekamp 15 yard run (Dippold PAT) 9:56

CM-Lamb 10 yard run (Avey PAT) 2:15

Fourth quarter

CW-Dippold 34 yard field goal 11:02

CM- Lamb 7 yard run (Avey PAT) 7:25

CW-Miller 10 yard pass from Hemmelgarn (Dippold PAT) 4:06

CM-Lamb 5 yard run (Ave PAT) 0:59

Team statistics

CM-390 yards (61-362 rushing, 3-9-0, 28 yards passing); Penalties 8-75; Fumbles/Lost 1-1; First downs 25

CW-364 yards (21-82 rushing, 18-24-0, 282 yards passing); Penalties 6-40; Fumbles/Lost 0-0; First downs 19

Individual statistics

PASSING: CM-Stulz 3-9-0, 28 yards; Hemmelgarn 18-24-0, 282 yards

RUSHING: CM-Lamb 24-158, 3 TD; Stulz 12-71, 1 TD; Wolfe 10-54; Beam 10-38; Vaughan 3-26; Trampler 1-15; Vanhoose 1-0

RECEIVING: CM-Wolfe 1-15, Laake 2-13

TACKLES: Laake 7.5 Sheeley 4 Allgeyer 4 Wolfe 3 Green 3 Speaks 3 Olberding 3 Frederick 2 Beam 1 Myers 1 Trampler 0.5 Vanhoose 0.5

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Up Next Week 3 Sept 7, 2018 7 p.m. kickoff Clinton-Massie at Fenwick Franklin, Ohio

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

