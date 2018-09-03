Antek, Henson in top 10 for EC at Ohio Classic

HILLSBORO – Aidan Henson and Carah Antek both finished in the top 10 Saturday for East Clinton at the Ohio Classic Invitational cross country meet at Liberty Park.

Henson ran 18:11 and was fourth out of 85 runners in the boys race.

Antek clocked in at 23:53 and was sixth out of 58 runners in the girls race.

SUMMARY

Sept 1 2018

Ohio Classic

@Liberty Park, Hillsboro

Boys results

Team scores

Fairfield 25 Miami Trace 61 Western Brown 91 Eastern 95 Adena 144 McClain 162 East Clinton 174 Hillsboro 195

Individuals (85 runners)

1, Chase Easterling (WB) 17:03

4, Aidan Henson (EC) 18:11

47, Justin Arnold (EC) 22:54

49, John Cline (EC) 23:02

54, Van Frye (EC) 23:30

55, Zach Vest (EC) 23:31

60, Jacob Howard (EC) 24:11

61, Trent Garen (EC) 24:25

73, Michael Daniel (EC) 26:10

Girls results

Team scores

Fairfield 48 Eastern 50 Western Brown 91 Hillsboro 110 Miami Trace 120 East Clinton 140 Adena 151

Individuals (58 runners)

1, Ciara Colwell (F) 21:19

6, Carah Antek (EC) 23:53

31. Alex Hughes (EC) 30:11

37, Paige Bowman (EC) 32:11

39, Kenton Deaton (EC) 32:57

45, Mersadees Gulley (EC) 34:18

50, Brittany Wheeler (EC) 36:07