Week 2: Cedarville 18 East Clinton 14

CEDARVILLE — Rushing for 405 yards, the Cedarville Indians powered their way to an 18-14 win over East Clinton Saturday in a non-league football game pitting two former Kenton Trace Conference rivals at Hickman Field.

Lightning delayed the final 6:00 of the game Friday night. Play was resumed at Noon Saturday. East Clinton led 14-6 at halftime

Cedarville sophomore Kane Oden, a load at running back, lowered his shoulder and plowed through two East Clinton defenders on his way to the end zone to cap an 85-yard drive and the final score of the game.

East Clinton is 0-2 on the year.

Cedarville is 1-1, matching its win total from 2017. The Indians are an older football team than last year. The offensive and defensive lines both shoved their opposing players back causing problems for the Astros.

Oden led the way for the Indians putting up 155 yards and two rushing TDs on only 15 carries.

Astros quarterback Gunner Neanover threw for 190 yards and connected with Branson Smith for two TDs and 106 yards.

Cedarville defenders Colby Cross and Hayden Lee picked off passes to end the final two Astro drives and secure the victory.

SUMMARY

Sept 1 2018

@Hickman Field

Cedarville 18 East Clinton 14

CV 06.00.06.06…..18

EC 00.14.00.00…..14

First quarter

C-Pollock 11 yard run (Kick failed)

Second quarter

EC-B. Smith 14 yard pass from Neanover (Arellano PAT)

EC-B. Smith 29 yard pass from Neanover (Arellano PAT)

Third quarter

C-Oden 2 yard run (Run failed)

Fourth quarter

C-Oden 9 yard run (Kick failed)

Team Statistics

EAST CLINTON: Plays-Yards (38-243); First downs (9); Rushing (33 yards); Passing (210 yards); Turnovers (2 interceptions); Penalties (2-13)

CEDARVILLE: Plays-Yards (84-409); First downs (27); Rushing (405 yards); Passing (4 yards); Turnovers (3 fumbles); Penalties (8-49)

Individuals Statistics

RUSHING: EC-Wedding 11-24, Kingery 3-15, Neanover 2-5, Fisher 1-1

PASSING: EC-Neanover 13-20-2, 190 yards

RECEIVING: EC-B. Smith 9-106-2, Dotson 4-84

TACKLES: EC-B. Smith 25, Kingery 7, J. Smith 13, Elzey 8, Dotson 3, Huff 10, Rolfe 6, Burkitt 9, Norman 5, Garrison 4)

By Josh Woolverton Aim Media Report

Josh Woolverton is a sports intern for the Greene County Dailies group of newspapers

