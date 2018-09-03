Week 2: Mariemont 14 Blanchester 6

MARIEMONT – Blanchester was held scoreless in the second half Saturday and lost to Mariemont 14-6 in a non-league game at MHS.

The game started Friday but was suspended by lightning and resumed 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the year while the Warriors improved to 2-0.

Mariemont scored with 18 seconds in the first half and led 7-6 at halftime when the game was called Friday night. A James Peters rushing touchdown put Blanchester on the scoreboard first midway through the opening frame.

The Warriors scored late in the third period to push the lead to 14-6.

A week after rolling up 427 yards, Blanchester’s offense struggled most of the night, gaining just 201 yards. The passing game generated just 55 yards.

Mariemont gained 319 yards. Blanchester defense allowed just 3.4 yards per rush to the Warriors. All numbers were an improvement from Week 1 when Washington gained 522 yards.

SUMMARY

Sept 1 2018

@Mariemont High School

Mariemont 14 Blanchester 6

M 00.07.07.00…..14

B 06.00.00.00…..06

First quarter

B-Peters 6 yard run (Kick failed) 7:32

Second quarter

M-Holiday 27 yard pass from Renie (Ridge PAT) 0:18

Third quarter

M-Renie 5 yard run (Ridge PAT) 1:24

Fourth quarter

No scoring

Team Statistics

BLANCHESTER: Plays-yards (54-201); First Downs (13); Rushing (30-146); Passing (8-24-1, 55 yards); Turnovers (2 fumbles, 1 interception); Penalties (6-30)

MARIEMONT: Plays-yards (65-319); First Downs (18); Rushing (37-127); Passing (14-28-1, 192 yards); Turnovers (1 fumble, 1 interception); Penalties (11-90)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING:B-Hopkins 10-60, Peters 11-47-1, Torres 3-24, Bowman 2-9, Sipple 4-6; M-Renie 14-70-1, Robinson 15-39, Kreidler 5-14, Mysolgland 1-3, Holiday 1-1, Normile 1-0

PASSING: B-Sipple 8-24-1, 55 yards; M-Renie 14-28-1, 192 yards

RECEIVING: B-Hopkins 4-29, Waialae 1-15, Schirmer 2-7, Creager 1-4; M-Cowart 8-130, Holiday 2-38-1, Kreidler 1-6, Robinson 1-5, Tepe 1-1

TACKLES: B-Schirmer 6, Creager 5 Stubbs 5 McCollister 5, Conover 3, Torres 5, Grogg 5, Waialae 3, Barnes 3, Sturgill 3, Huston 3

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_FB2_blan_brenthopkinsSC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_FB2_blan_claytonschirmerSC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_FB2_blan_dalesturgillSC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_FB2_blan_derickbowman1SC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_FB2_blan_gangtackle1SC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_FB2_blan_lineofscrimSC.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_FB2_blan_tannercreagerSC.jpg