CM, EC 7th, 8th cross country at Lebanon, Hillsboro

The East Clinton and Clinton-Massie seventh and eighth grade cross country runners participated in meets this weekend.
East Clinton was the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.
Jordan Collom was 19th in the girls race in 15:48 and Dakota Collom was 15th in the boys race in 14:51.
Clinton-Massie ran at the Lebanon Warrior CC Invitational at Lebanon.
Jacob Ryan was 17th in the boys race in 12:52.2 while Alivia Hull was 54th in the girls race in 16:49.5
SUMMARY
Sept 1 2018
Lebanon Warrior CC Invitational
Girls results
Team scores
Waynesville 29 Sycamore 60 Kings 72 Northmont 91 Lebanon 108 Edgewood 155
Individuals
1, Sydney Skinner (SYC) 12:44.2
54, Alivia Hull (CM) 16:49.5
Boys results
Team scores
Lebanon 29 Waynesville 62 Sycamore 72 Kings 98 Northmont 123 Edgewood 158 St Veronica 194
Individuals
1, Jackson Taylor (LEB) 11:44.1
17, Jacob Ryan (CM) 12:52.2
41, Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 13:57
54, Keiwan Duckworth (CM) 14:29.9
59, Will Tidwell (CM) 14:44
Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza
Sept 1 2018
@Liberty Park, Hillsboro
Girls results
Individuals
1, Autumn White (GRE) 14:10
19, Jordan Collom (EC) 15:48
23, Kaylynn Deaton (EC) 16:05
29, Libby Evanshine (EC) 17:07
38, Savannah Tolle (EC) 18:39
Boys results
Individuals
1, Landry Hattan (FAIR) 12:40
15, Dakota Collom (EC) 14:51
17, Dylan Arnold (EC) 14:54
50, Aiden Walker (EC) 20:03
51, Brian Malone (EC) 20:27