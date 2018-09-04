CM, EC 7th, 8th cross country at Lebanon, Hillsboro

The East Clinton and Clinton-Massie seventh and eighth grade cross country runners participated in meets this weekend.

East Clinton was the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

Jordan Collom was 19th in the girls race in 15:48 and Dakota Collom was 15th in the boys race in 14:51.

Clinton-Massie ran at the Lebanon Warrior CC Invitational at Lebanon.

Jacob Ryan was 17th in the boys race in 12:52.2 while Alivia Hull was 54th in the girls race in 16:49.5

SUMMARY

Sept 1 2018

Lebanon Warrior CC Invitational

Girls results

Team scores

Waynesville 29 Sycamore 60 Kings 72 Northmont 91 Lebanon 108 Edgewood 155

Individuals

1, Sydney Skinner (SYC) 12:44.2

54, Alivia Hull (CM) 16:49.5

Boys results

Team scores

Lebanon 29 Waynesville 62 Sycamore 72 Kings 98 Northmont 123 Edgewood 158 St Veronica 194

Individuals

1, Jackson Taylor (LEB) 11:44.1

17, Jacob Ryan (CM) 12:52.2

41, Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 13:57

54, Keiwan Duckworth (CM) 14:29.9

59, Will Tidwell (CM) 14:44

Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza

Sept 1 2018

@Liberty Park, Hillsboro

Girls results

Individuals

1, Autumn White (GRE) 14:10

19, Jordan Collom (EC) 15:48

23, Kaylynn Deaton (EC) 16:05

29, Libby Evanshine (EC) 17:07

38, Savannah Tolle (EC) 18:39

Boys results

Individuals

1, Landry Hattan (FAIR) 12:40

15, Dakota Collom (EC) 14:51

17, Dylan Arnold (EC) 14:54

50, Aiden Walker (EC) 20:03

51, Brian Malone (EC) 20:27