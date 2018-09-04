Lady Falcons steamroll Lady Lions in 3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – In a strong performance, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team defeated New Richmond 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action.

“We played really well in most of each set,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We rocked back on our heels in set two and allowed them to get back in the set.”

The Lady Falcons are now 4-0 on the year, with a 2-0 mark in the American Division.

“We need to do a better job setting the tempo and communicating on the floor,” Reveal said. “We struggled serving tonight and we can not afford to struggle there.”

Tyler Greathouse had 15 kills and 16 digs to go along with an ace.

Haley Conley had 34 assists, 11 points, four digs, two kills and a block. Delany Miller chipped in with five points, an ace, seven kills and six digs. Hayley Roberts had three digs. Maddie Enright had nine digs.

Rylee Richardson contributed 14 points, three aces, six kills, two digs and a block. Faith Cottrell had six points, nine kills and four digs. Cadin Reveal recorded five points, two aces, five kills, two digs and three blocks.