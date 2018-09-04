Massie girls post win over Fayetteville at Elks

WILMINGTON – All five of Clinton-Massie scores were better than the best by Fayetteville Tuesday in a non-league girls golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Clinton-Massie won the match by a score of 185 to 297. The 185 is a season best team score, coach Tim McGraw said.

Gabby Woods was match medalist with a 38 on the back nine.

For Abby Schneider the 47 was a personal best. Luci Payne had a 50, a personal best for her, McGraw added.

Taylor Anderson also had a 50 for Massie while Pearl Spurlock carded a 56.