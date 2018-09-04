Indians edge Hurricane in boys golf at SHCC

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Despite playing better, the Wilmington High School boys golf team was defeated by Hillsboro 183 to 191 Tuesday in a non-league match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Wilmington is 1-3 in dual matches.

“We played better as a team but still room for improvement,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said.

Jack Murphy had a 39 for Wilmington.

Zane Carey had a 48 and Braydon Conley came in with a 50. Ely Schumacher carded a 54.

“It was nice to see Braydon and Ely improve tonight,” said Gilmore. “They have worked hard the past week and finally were rewarded.”

Brendan Powell and Ryan Lewis played but did not score for Wilmington.