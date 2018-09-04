EC junior varsity volleyball whips Williamsburg

LEES CREEK – In a closely contested battle, the East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Williamsburg 25-22, 23-25, 25-20 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play.

“It was a great game,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said.

Gracie Evanshine and Gracie Boggs had great games at the net, McGraw said. Evanshine finished with two aces, six kills and seven digs. Boggs had five kills, a block and three digs.

Alexis Rolfe led the way defensively with 12 digs, four aces and a kill. Katrina Bowman and Jericka Boggs had good games as setters. Bowman had three aces, eight kills, two blocks and two digs. Boggs finished with two aces, four kills, three blocks and four digs.

Lauren Hadley had an ace, two kills, a block and two digs. Mackenzie Pence had eight kills and two digs. Lydia Kessler chipped in off the bench and served a great game, McGraw said.