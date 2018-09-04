‘Burg holds off East Clinton in SBAAC volleyball

LEES CREEK – Unable to finish close sets at the end, the East Clinton volleyball team was defeated by Williamsburg 20-25, 18-25, 17-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.

“The girls played so well in spurts,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “We have to work on finishing plays to score. We are inconsistent right now.”

Katrina Bowman had two aces, five assists, a block and a dig for the Lady Astros. Megan Stewart chipped in with three kills and two digs. Emma Malone contributed a dig.

Kenzie Campbell finished with four aces, seven kills and 13 digs. Kiya Byrd had an ace, a kill and a block. Lacey Peterman had an ace, four kills, seven assists, two blocks and a dig.

Kait Durbin had two aces, five kills and four digs. Myah Jones had an ace, four kills, six assists and two digs. Rhylee Luttrell recorded a kill and seven digs on the night.