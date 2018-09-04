Ladycats taste defeat for first time this season

BLANCHESTER – Falling behind 2-0, the Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 18-25, 15-25, 25-19, 20-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.

Kelli Hoffman had five digs and six serve points. Caili Baumann contributed a block. Ally Davis had four perfect passes, a kill and 17 points. Kassidy Abney finished the match with two perfect passes and eight points.

Morgan Oberle recorded a dig, six perfect passes, seven kills, nine points and game-high nine blocks at the net. Madison Creager had a dig, a kill and 11 points. Holly Scott was credited with a dig, seven assists and 11 points.

The loss is the first of the season for coach Jenna Weisflock’s Ladycats.