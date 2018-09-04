Lions net final 2, top ‘Cane 4-3 in boys soccer

NEW RICHMOND – Erasing a 3-2 deficit, New Richmond defeated Wilmington 4-3 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action.

The Hurricane is now 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the American Division. WHS will host Hillsboro on Saturday.

The Lions scored the first two goals of the match and put the Hurricane in a 2-0 hole.

“Throughout our six games, we have struggled to come out with energy and focus in the first half,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “This is costing us possessions and we have been spending too much time chasing the ball in the first half.”

El-Macharrafie said the heat was a factor for both teams.

“We are a young team,” the WHS coach said. “We need to work hard in practice and we will bounce back.”

Josh Vaughan started the Wilmington comeback with two straight goals. Eli Hicks assisted on the first and Jacob Romer and Takaaki Nishino assisting on the second goal that tied the match at 2-2.

Brady Vilvens with Graham Vilvens assisting put Wilmington on top 3-2.

But New Richmond scored the final two goals of the match for the win.

Collin Webber had six saves in goal for the Hurricane.