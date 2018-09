ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Goshen 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action at Frank Irelan Field.

The Lady Falcons improve to 4-1 on the year.

“It’s a great start to the season,” coach Julio Madrigal said.

Nora Voisey had a three-goal hat trick while Sara Helling added two goals.

Emily Ireland, Lauren Amberger, Ashley Doyle and Kenzie Avery played well defensively for Massie, coach Madrigal said.