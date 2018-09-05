Around the SBAAC

Here’s a look at the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference football teams two weeks into the 2018 season:

WEEK 2 HIGHLIGHTS

• Fayetteville-Perry leads the SBAAC teams with 106 points in two games, including a 60-burger on Dayton Jefferson this past week. On just eight attempts, Hunter Jester of Fayetteville-Perry had 108 yards and four touchdowns against Jefferson. Through two weeks, Fayetteville and Clermont Northeastern have yet to allow a point.

• New Richmond’s Josh Anderson ran for two scores and passed for another in the Lions 34-14 win over Taylor last week.

• Batavia’s Jason Griffin and Kaleb Moell combined for 220 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 13 attempts in the win over Gamble Montessori. Moell had three rushes for 105 yards and was credited with 16 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

• Bethel-Tate rolled up 556 yards offense in its win over St. Bernard. The Tigers ran 55 times for 232 yards. Noah Macko had 135 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts. Gauge Dunn caught nine passes for 175 yards and three scores. Alex Manz ran for 97 yards and a score and threw for 324 yards and three TDs. One connection between the two schools. Former Bethel-Tate (and Kings) athletic director Matt Koenig is the AD at St. Bernard.

STATS LEADERS

• Not all teams submit stats. Not all teams submit the same stats. But here is what we have from the SBAAC website, which goes through preps.cincinnati.com.

• Rushing leaders: Alex Manz (BT) 41-266; Cole Joslin (CNE) 35-266; Brendan Lamb (CM) 32-253; Hunter Jester (FP) 22-221

• Passing leaders: Alex Manz (BT) 29-38, 505 yards 8 TD 2 INT; Brady Evans (WIL) 26-45, 469 yards 7 TD 0 INT; Josh Taylor (WB) 29-47, 333 yards 3 TD 0 INT; Brayden Sipple (BL) 23-54 383 yards 3 TD 2 INT

• Receiving leaders: Cam Coomer (WIL) 10-239 3TD; Dylan Poff (BT) 8-206 0 TD; Gauge Dunn (BT) 12-191 3 TD; Bowen Doane (FP) 6-179 1 TD; Clayton Schirmer (BL) 4-163 2 TD

• Scoring leaders: Hunter Jester (FP) 50 points; Mitchell Williamson (NR) 42 points; Brendan Lamb (CM) 36 points; Noah Macko (BT) 24 points James Peters (BL) 24 points

• Tackle leaders: Kaleb Moell (BAT) 37; Austin Graves (GO) 23; Gabe Kilgore (BT) 20; Hunter Slusher (GO) 19

• Kicking leaders: Grant Avey (CM) 15; Brady Henry (WIL) 10

PLAYOFF OUTLOOK

• There is a long way to go. Things can, and will, change dramatically over the next few weeks before settling into a more reasonable order. Also, the top eight teams in each region advance to the post-season tournament.

• Div. VI Reg. 24: Fayetteville-Perry 13, Williamsburg T19

• Div. V Reg. 20: Clermont NE 7, Bethel-Tate T11, Blanchester T18, East Clinton T18

• Div. IV Reg. 16: Batavia 7, Clinton-Massie T16

• Div. III Reg. 11: Wilmington T13, Goshen T13, New Richmond T20

• Div. II Reg. 8: Western Brown T20

By Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

