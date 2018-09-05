Week 3 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Bishop Fenwick

A week after facing Coldwater, Clinton-Massie’s Week 3 opponent isn’t quite like going from the frying pan into the fire.

But it’s close.

Clinton-Massie (1-1) will travel to Bishop Fenwick (2-0) to face the unbeaten Falcons. Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m.

Last week, the mighty men of Dan McSurley made the long trek north to Coldwater and lost to the perennial state power 31-28. The game featured a lengthy fourth quarter delay because of weather. The game ended after midnight.

McSurley doesn’t want a repeat of that experience.

“Given the fact that we left school a half hour late and our players had been hydrating all day for a really hot game … the trip that took 2 hours 20 minutes to arrive at without a restroom break, you can only imagine,” the long-time coach said.

But the quality of opponent the Cavaliers offered will pay off down the road.

“This game was very much like Steubenville from three years ago,” McSurley said. “Playing teams of this caliber gives you a good picture of false realities. So in the long run, one of the most miserable days could actually have the most meaning.”

Brendan Lamb rushed for 161 yards and three scores as the Massie offense gained 379 yards (346 on the ground) against Coldwater.

Fenwick’s offense, though, is on equal footing.

“Fenwick’s offense is very explosive with several players that can score,” McSurley said. “They have a couple nice receivers and a hard running back.”

Sully Janek if the FHS quarterback. He has throw for 374 yards and four scores but does not offer much of a running threat, at least based on the first two games.

Jake Fessler ran for 165 yards and three scores in the season opening win against Anna. Ryan Clesceri and Thomas Vogelsang are two big-play receivers Clinton-Massie must contain.

The last time the two teams met was in the 2015 playoffs with Fenwick coming out on top 10-3 in overtime.

So another high-quality opponent looms as McSurley gets his squad ready for the SBAAC and post-season. The coach said his squad needs to play mistake free football and get more players involved to help with conditioning as the long season continues.

Clinton-Massie's Carson Vanhoose (6) finds an opening against Coldwater in a Week 2 game.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

