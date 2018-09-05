Franklin picks up first win over winless WC

WILMINGTON – Franklin won its first match of the season, besting Wilmington College 25-13, 25-11, 22-25, 25-13 Wednesday in a non-league match at Fred Raizk Arena.

Franklin’s offense was dominant in each set but the third when Wilmington finished on top. Franklin had 38 kills with six errors on 83 attacks in sets one, two and four. Wilmington’s numbers were 32 kills with 31 errors on 124 total attacks.

Individually, Mariella Szrom had 11 kills without an error. She also had three block assists.

Jillian Wesco had six kills and 10 digs. Morgan Householder finished with 13 digs. Taylor McCuiston had five kills. Amber Rox had three kills. Grace Ewing recorded two kills, five assists and three digs.

Karley Schlensker had eight digs as did Jacie Koontz, who also had a team-best 10 set assists. Karrah Wind hipped in with four kills and the lone solo block. Alyssa McKenzie had nine assists, two aces and three digs.

Wilmington falls to 0-3 with the loss while Franklin improves to 1-4.