Massie tennis again beats weather, opponent

ADAMS TOWNSHIP -Storms delayed the start of Clinton-Massie’s tennis match Wednesday with Western Brown.

Ultimately, storms ended the match prematurely but in between the Lady Falcons soared to a 3-0 win in SBAAC American Division play on the CMHS courts.

Coach Lynn Deatherage said the “parental grounds crew” were able to get the courts ready for play after the first line of storms moved through the area.

In the end, lightning ended the match with both doubles courts in the second set.

Despite a lopsided score the match at first singles between Hailey Clayborn of CM and Savannah Rhodes of WB was full of long volleys and great shots, Deatherage said.

Clinton-Massie ups its record to 3-2 in the American Division and 8-2 overall.

”We are looking forward to finally getting a practice in tomorrow to fine tune our game play,” said Deatherage. “With three scheduled matches every week, there isn’t much opportunity to make adjustments.”

SUMMARY

Sept 5 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 3 Western Brown 0 (halted by weather)

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn def Savannah Rhodes 6-0, 6-0

• Nina Lazic def Brooklyn O’Hara 6-1, 6-1

• Raelee Schulz def Madison Kirk 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

• Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan led Kiley Fox, Siara Swisher 6-1, 4-3 (lightning)

• Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger led Taylor Lewis, Hanna Broshear 6-3, 4-3 (lightning)