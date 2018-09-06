22 teams in Briggs Memorial Golf Tournament finale

The team of Bob Carter, Brent Carter, Jeremy McGraw, and Tim McGraw won the fifth annual, and final, Ken Briggs Memorial Golf Tournament at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

In all, there were 22 teams in the field.

Following the Aug. 4 event, awards were presented on the picnic patio. Griffin Shaw received the longest drive award and Tim McGraw and Chad Fentress shared closest-to-the-pin recognition.

The proceeds from these golf outings are given each year to organizations that were important to Ken Briggs.

The first year, the money was divided among youth athletic organizations in the East Clinton, Fayetteville and Clinton-Massie school districts.

The second year, the Sabina United Methodist Church received a contribution. The third year, proceeds provided for a freshman basketball team at Fayetteville High School and supported the golf and bowling teams. The fourth year, Christmas gifts were purchased for many children in Clinton County through the Ho Ho Shop in Wilmington.

This year, proceeds will help pay for a new heating and air conditioning system for the Sabina United Methodist Church.

Those who supported this fifth and final event are Sabina Farmers Exchange, Accurate Soils, Luttrell Trucking, Sams Meats and Deli, Oak View Farms, Rich’s Pool Service, The Haines Agency – Terry Richard, Uhl’s Family Food Service (in honor of the Uhl’s basketball team), Collett Farms Pioneer Seeds, Cincinnati Milacron – Pete & Carol Fentress, Mary K. Howard (in memory of Bill), Edward Jones Financial – Matt Greene, Metal Roof Consultants – Brad & Chuck Howard, Phil and Vicki Snow, Rose Excavating, Inc. – Marilyn Rose, Modern Woodmen of America (Matt Moore), Dean and Jo Ann Snow.

“The family of Ken Briggs would like to thank the golfers and sponsors who have helped make the donations in his name for the last five years,” according to a press release from the Briggs’ family. “Larry Bartram was the person who had the original idea for this memorial tournament and his efforts are very much appreciated. Many thanks go to the Majestic Springs Golf Club manager and staff for planning a perfect golf outing every year. We would also like to thank Modern Woodmen and Matt Moore for their matching funds for four tournaments.”