Young BHS squad comes up short against Felicity

BLANCHESTER – An inexperienced Blanchester tennis team dropped a 3-2 decision Thursday to Felicity in SBAAC National Division match on the BHS courts.

The Ladycats are now 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the National Division. Felicity is 5-3.

“The beautiful thing about individual sports is that they are a meritocracy,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Felicity deserved this win because they went out and earned it. We just don’t have the experience of winning big matches yet with this group. That’s a skill we’ve yet to earn, but we’re working on it.”

Sexton commended the play of Maddy Coyle and Taylor Bradley at second doubles.

“They were on and off in less than 30 minutes,” Sexton said.

Sept. 6, 2018

@Blanchester HS

Felicity 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

• Raelynn Morales (F) d. Kayla Allen 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4

• Bailey Lowe (F) d. Lydia Falgner 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

• Lexie Winemiller (B) d. Sierra Crawford 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

• Cooper, Rodriguez (F) d. Elecia Patton, Annie Trovillo 6-2, 6-2

• Maddy Coyle, Taylor Bradley (B) d. Johnson/Blake 6-0, 6-0

Exhibition

• Madie Ogden, Calleigh Hixson tied 6-4, 10-12

• Ashleigh Osborn, Jill Richardson led 9-7, 0-3