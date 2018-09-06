Woods, Lady Falcons remain atop girls golf standings

GOSHEN – Gabby Woods and her Clinton-Massie teammates continued as the runaway leaders in SBAAC girls golf.

Woods was medalist and CMHS posted the low team score Thursday in the league outing at Deer Trace Golf Course.

Woods had 36 and now leads her nearest competitor by 42 strokes.

In the team standings, the Lady Falcons had 194 and is ahead of second place Clermont Northeastern by 40 strokes.

“I was very pleased with the way the girls played,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Last time out, we shot 216 there so to beat that by 22 I was very happy.”

Lilly Middleton posted the best score for Wilmington with a 52.She is second in the league individual standings with a 187, three shots ahead of a CNE golfer.

Marci Ellis had a 66 for East Clinton and Regan Grogg had a 70 for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Sept 6 2018

SBAAC Girls Golf

@Deer Track Golf Course

Team scores

Clinton-Massie 194 Clermont Northeastern 222 Wilmington 223 Goshen 244 New Richmond 248 Georgetown 277

Individuals

Clinton-Massie (194) Gabby Woods 36 Taylor Anderson 48 Pearl Spurlock 61 Abby Schneider 53 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 57 Luci Payne 60

Clermont NE (222) Hailey Stegemann 50 Sadie Hoeppner 48 Taylor Shumard 53 Grace Cruey 73 Gracie Minton 71

Wilmington (223) Lilly Middleton 52 Brooklyn Taylor 54 Meredith Robinson 62 Carrie Robinson 69 Madison Gilbert 55 Madylin Steinmetz 72

Goshen (244) Maddie Arnett 57 Brecken Wells 57 Taylor Munafo 65 Brooke Reeves 65 Kasinda Fellars 70 Whitney Turner 76

New Richmond (248) Katie Gardner 61 Mackenzie Gammon 62 Emily Fisher 57 Tatem Lindner 75 Meadow Holcomb 68 Jetta McCarty 72

Georgetown (277) Hayley Burnett 67 Lizzie Powell 66 Kennedy Underwood 71 Lexi Gray 73