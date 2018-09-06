Walters, East Clinton remain in 2nd in SBAAC National

WILMINGTON – Georgetown maintained its lead in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings.

Led by Lance Sininger, the G-Men had a 169 team total and edged East Clinton by five strokes.

Sininger was medalist with a 34 and is 28 strokes ahead of East Clinton’s Brendan Walters through four rounds of divisional play. Walters was runnerup on Thursday with a 38.

Blanchester was led by Brian Miller who had a 45.

In the team standings, Georgetown has a 682 total while East Clinton is second with 715. CNE is well back in third place with 774.

SUMMARY

Sept 6 2018

SBAAC National Boys Golf

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course

Team scores

Individuals

Georgetown (169) Lance Sininger 34 Kyle Cornette 40 Kaden Mountain 54 Carson Ralston 48 Austin Meranda 47 Robert Aubry 54

East Clinton (174) Gage McConahay 44 Brendan Walters 38 Shane Streber 43 Lane Baker 49 Quinton Tolle 51 Evan Stewart 52

Bethel-Tate (181) Tony Cecil 39 Isaac White 45 Griffin Reinert 45 Dallas Kaylor 52 Dylan Fultz 53 Nathan Keller 75

Clermont NE (182) Foster Kuntz 40 Cooper Woorley 48 Joey Putman 51 Jake Ansteatt 49 Noah Hoeppner 45 Zach Baker 55

Felicity (195) Nathan Peace 43 Reilly Pinger 40 Devin Cummins 58 Sam Clark 57 Jared Hamilton 60 Ethan Gutknecht 55

Blanchester (197) Jacob Miller 46 Brian Miller 45 Ashlin Benne 48 Logan Heitzman 61 Jacob Hamm 58 Trenton Czaika 61