Massie girls, Woods continue to lead SBAAC golfers

GOSHEN – Gabby Woods and her Clinton-Massie teammates continued as the runaway leaders in SBAAC girls golf.

Woods was medalist and CMHS posted the low team score Thursday in the league outing at Deer Trace Golf Course.

Woods had 36 and now leads her nearest competitor by 42 strokes.

In the team standings, the Lady Falcons had 194 and is ahead of second place Clermont Northeastern by 40 strokes.

“I was very pleased with the way the girls played,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Last time out, we shot 216 there so to beat that by 22 I was very happy.”

Lilly Middleton posted the best score for Wilmington with a 52.She is second in the league individual standings with a 187, three shots ahead of a CNE golfer.

Marci Ellis had a 66 for East Clinton and Regan Grogg had a 70 for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Sept 6 2018

SBAAC Girls Golf

@Deer Track Golf Course

Team scores

Clinton-Massie 194 Clermont Northeastern 222 Wilmington 223 Goshen 244 New Richmond 248 Georgetown 277

Individuals

Clinton-Massie (194) Gabby Woods 36 Taylor Anderson 48 Pearl Spurlock 61 Abby Schneider 53 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 57 Luci Payne 60

Clermont NE (222) Hailey Stegemann 50 Sadie Hoeppner 48 Taylor Shumard 53 Grace Cruey 73 Gracie Minton 71

Wilmington (223) Lilly Middleton 52 Brooklyn Taylor 54 Meredith Robinson 62 Carrie Robinson 69 Madison Gilbert 55 Madylin Steinmetz 72

Goshen (244) Maddie Arnett 57 Brecken Wells 57 Taylor Munafo 65 Brooke Reeves 65 Kasinda Fellars 70 Whitney Turner 76

New Richmond (248) Katie Gardner 61 Mackenzie Gammon 62 Emily Fisher 57 Tatem Lindner 75 Meadow Holcomb 68 Jetta McCarty 72

Georgetown (277) Hayley Burnett 67 Lizzie Powell 66 Kennedy Underwood 71 Lexi Gray 73

Astros 2nd

in National

WILMINGTON – Georgetown maintained its lead in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings.

Led by Lance Sininger, the G-Men had a 169 team total and edged East Clinton by five strokes.

Sininger was medalist with a 34 and is 28 strokes ahead of East Clinton’s Brendan Walters through four rounds of divisional play. Walters was runnerup on Thursday with a 38.

Blanchester was led by Brian Miller who had a 45.

In the team standings, Georgetown has a 682 total while East Clinton is second with 715. CNE is well back in third place with 774.

SUMMARY

Sept 6 2018

SBAAC National Boys Golf

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course

Team scores

Individuals

Georgetown (169) Lance Sininger 34 Kyle Cornette 40 Kaden Mountain 54 Carson Ralston 48 Austin Meranda 47 Robert Aubry 54

East Clinton (174) Gage McConahay 44 Brendan Walters 38 Shane Streber 43 Lane Baker 49 Quinton Tolle 51 Evan Stewart 52

Bethel-Tate (181) Tony Cecil 39 Isaac White 45 Griffin Reinert 45 Dallas Kaylor 52 Dylan Fultz 53 Nathan Keller 75

Clermont NE (182) Foster Kuntz 40 Cooper Woorley 48 Joey Putman 51 Jake Ansteatt 49 Noah Hoeppner 45 Zach Baker 55

Felicity (195) Nathan Peace 43 Reilly Pinger 40 Devin Cummins 58 Sam Clark 57 Jared Hamilton 60 Ethan Gutknecht 55

Blanchester (197) Jacob Miller 46 Brian Miller 45 Ashlin Benne 48 Logan Heitzman 61 Jacob Hamm 58 Trenton Czaika 61

American

suspended

SARDINIA – The SBAAC Amerian Division boys golf match Thursday at White Oak Golf Course was suspended because of inclement weather.

Wilmington High School coach Phil Gilmore said “anywhere from three to five holes” were played. Play will resume where it left off but a makeup date has not been set yet.

