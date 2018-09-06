EC volleyball blanks Blanchester 3-0

LEES CREEK – Playing its best match of the season, the East Clinton volleyball team blanked Blanchester 25-17, 25-9, 25-21 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play at the EC gym.

“The girls finally came together and played like they know how,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “Kiya Byrd and Myah Jones played so well in the middle and our serving improved significantly.”

Sodini was pleased with the play of Miranda Beener off the EC bench.

“I am very proud of the entire team’s effort,” Sodini said.

For East Clinton, Rhylee Luttrell had four digs and Megan Stewart had an ace, a kill and two digs. Emma Malone chipped in with seven digs. Kenzie Campbell totaled two aces, seven kills and 15 digs in the match. Kiya Byrd had three aces, eight kills, a block and a dig.

Lacey Peterman contributed nine aces, a kill, 17 assists and two digs. Kait Durbin had two aces, 11 kills, two blocks and five digs. Myah Jones had three aces, five kills, seven assists, a block and two digs.

For Blanchester, Holly Scott had two digs, seven assists and six points. Maddison Creager had six points and Morgan Oberle finished with three digs, four kills, four blocks and nine points.

Kassidy Abney recorded five perfect passes, a kill and six points. Ally Davis chipped in with six perfect passes, two kills and five points while Kelli Hoffman finished with three perfect passes and six points.

“The girls just weren’t focused mentally,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “They couldn’t get into the flow of the game.”