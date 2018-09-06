Massie boys nip Blanchester 3-2 in soccer action

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie edged Blanchester 3-2 in non-league boys soccer action Thursday at Frank Irelan Field.

Trevor McGuinness had a pair of goals for Clinton-Massie. Joe Hammonds also scored for the Falcons.

“The boys showed a lot of heart and the will to win,” coach Logan Madrigal said.

For Blanchester Tanner Kellerman scored off a free kick while Reagan Burch placed one over top of the Massie goalkeeper’s head with Cameron Gibson getting the assists.

F0r Blanchester (1-4 on the year), Gavin Colebank made eight saves on the night.

The Wildcats play at Williamsburg on Tuesday. The Falcons will play at Carlisle on Saturday.