EC junior varsity tops Blanchester in 2

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Blanchester 25-10, 25-15 Thursday night at the EC gym.

Gracie Evanshine had five aces, two kills and a dig. Katrina Bowman had an ace and three kills. Jericka Boggs had three aces and a kill. Coach Sam McGraw said both Bowman and Boggs performed well setting.

Gracie Boggs had six aces and a kill. Alexis Rolfe had two digs and Lydia Kessler finished with two aces. Kelsi Lilly had a kill. Lauren Hadley, Mackenzie Pence and Mckenzie Shoemaker “all came in and hit the ball well and strong,” according to McGraw.