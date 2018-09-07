Blan 7th, 8th grade volleyball sweeps Massie

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams swept matches from Clinton-Massie Thursday night.

The eighth posted a 25-17, 25-14 win.

For the Ladycats, Summer Schutte had three aces and seven kills and led the team to a 9-0 lead in the second set. Makayla Lanham had four aces, a kill and a block. Ainsley Whitaker recorded two aces, four kills and two assists. Emma Falgner chipped in with two kills and two assists while Josie Wilson had an ace and a kill. Sarah Pell finished with a kill and two perfect passes. Mia Torres had one perfect pass.

The seventh grade won in three, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23.

For Blanchester, Payton Johnson had two aces, three kills and a block. Cheyenne Reed finished with four aces and Gracie Roy had two aces, two kills and five perfect passes. Desiree Snader had four aces. Lainey Dameron chipped in with an ace, a kill and a block. Hope Blankenbeckler had two aces and a kill. Annalee Miller-Steffen, Katie Haas and Gracyn Phillips stepped up defensively, coach Amanda Benza said.