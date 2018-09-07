Lady Falcons roll on after slow start, blitz Blue Lions

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Rallying from a first set loss, Clinton-Massie steamrolled Washington in four sets Thursday night, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 in non-league volleyball action with its former South Central Ohio League rival.

In the win, Haley Conley was credited with the 1,000th assist of her career early in the third set.

Massie is 5-0 on the year with Eaton and Goshen to start the week. “So we will need to come out ready to play,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said.

After a good start to the match, the Lady Falcons “let a couple mistakes play with our heads and lost focus,” said Reveal. “We started set two the same way.”

After a timeout, Massie started to chip away at the deficit and tied the set 15-15.

“It was fun to watch them on the court, even the girls on the bench to hear them cheer on their teammates was huge,” said Reveal.

Once the Massie ship was righted, there was no stopping it.

“That has been the turning point in this season,” said Reveal. “Everything we have asked them to fix or do, we have been able to do and it’s not just one (person), it’s all of them.”

Conley finished with 26 assists to go along with 19 points, five aces, three kills, a block and 11 digs.

Delany Miller had four points, eight kills, two blocks, 11 digs and an assist. Rylee Richardson finished the match with seven points, 14 kills, two blocks and eight digs. Faith Cottrell contributed nine points, three aces, seven kills, seven digs and two assists.

Tyler Greathouse had 10 points, two aces, seven kills, a block and 20 digs. Cadin Reveal had two points, six kills, three blocks and five digs. Maddie Enright’s numbers were 12 digs and an assist. Hayley Roberts chipped in with five digs.