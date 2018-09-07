Week 3: Butler 38 Wilmington 12

VANDALIA – Ryan Martin rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns, all in the second half, to lead Vandalia Butler to a 38-12 victory over Wilmington Friday at Memorial Field at Miami Valley Athletic Complex.

The Aviators (2-1) scored on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter – two of them by Martin and another by quarterback Mason Motter – after the Hurricane drew within 17-12 on the first play of the period on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brady Evans to Cameron Coomer.

Martin’s first score in the fourth quarter onslaught came one play after Butler blocked a Wilmington punt and recovered it at the Hurricane 30.

Motter finished with 11 carries for 152 yards and the touchdown plus completed 7-of-15 passes for 84 yards.

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter, a 23-yarder on Wilmington’s first drive by Brady Henry and a 33-yarder at the end of the first quarter by Butler’s Andrew Boren.

It looked as if the Hurricane (1-2) would notch the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter but turned the ball over on downs after three straight runs into the line and an incomplete pass.

Chris Custis stopped Motter in the end zone for a safety two plays later and a 5-3 Wilmington advantage it’d take in to the intermission.

Martin scored the first of his two third-quarter touchdowns on the Butler’s first drive of the second half to give the Aviators the lead for good.

SUMMARY

Sept 7 2018

@Butler High School

Butler 38 Wilmington 12

W 03.02.00.07…..12

B 03.00.14.21…..38

First Quarter

WHS – Henry 23 FG

BHS – Boren 33 FG

Second Quarter

WHS – Safety

Third Quarter

BHS – Martin 6 run (Boren kick)

BHS – Martin 4 run (Boren kick)

Fourth Quarter

WHS – Coomer 5 pass from Evans (Henry kick)

BHS – Martin 30 run (Boren kick)

BHS – Martin 27 run (Boren kick)

BHS – Motter 34 (Boren kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING – WHS- Evans 12-58, Mayer 13-28, McIntosh 1-13, Rigling 1-4, Mitchell 1-0, Total 28-103. BUTLER- Motter 11-152, Martin 18-121, Akers 4-6, Casella 1-1, Total 34-280.

PASSING – WHS- Evans 19-45 180. BUTLER- Motter 7-15 84.

RECEIVING – WHS- Coomer 6-54, McIntosh 6-52, Mayer 2-24, Rigling 1-18, Camp 3-18, Mitchell 1-14. BUTLER- Ross 1-38, Johnson 1-27, Hendericks 2-13, Bennett 2-12, Martin 1-(-6).

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

UP NEXT Week 4 Sept 14 2018 @Blanchester 7 p.m. kickoff

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

