Week 3: Clinton-Massie 21 Fenwick 18

FRANKLIN – In a down and dirty, hard fought battle, Clinton-Massie scored on a pair of interceptions and defeated Fenwick 14-12 Friday night in non-league football action.

The Falcons bounced back after a 31-28 loss last week to Coldwater. Clinton-Massie has not lost back-to-back in the same season since weeks 2 and 3 of the 2011 season.

Despite playing without lineman Spencer Voss, who was in street clothes on the CM sidelines, the Falcons were still able to run the ball behind their offensive line led by Matt Phillips.

Fenwick scored first on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Sully Janeck to Thomas Vogelsang with 2:29 to play in the opening period.

With neither offense in high gear, Clinton-Massie tried a fake punt early in the second quarter but was unsuccessful.

Midway through the second period, Massie erased the 0 on the scoreboard when quarterback Corey Stulz busted through the line and rambled 54 yards for the score. Grant Avey’s extra point kick was blocked and the teams were tied at 6-6.

On the next Fenwick drive, Massie’s Thomas Myers grabbed an errant pass and went 39 yards for the score. Stulz ran home the two-point conversion and with 6:10 to go til halftime, Massie was on top 14-6.

The homestanding Fenwick Falcons answered on the next drive when Colt Bradshaw galloped 44 yards down the right sideline and the difference was 14-12 with 3:59 to play in the second quarter.

Neither team was able to score again until the fourth quarter. Myers recoverd a Fenwick fumble but Clinton-Massie was unable to do anything with the turnover gift.

After a Massie drive stalled, Fenwick looked to get back on top but Griffin Laake made it a pair of Pick-6s on the night for the Massie defense when he grabbed a Janeck pass and went 19 yards to paydirt.

Fenwick wasn’t going away quietly, though. A touchdown run with 2:53 on the clock made it a one-score game at 21-18. Massie recovered the ensuing onside kick but was forced to punt with 2:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Clinton-Massie defense was up to the challenge, forcing four straight incomplete passes to seal the victory.

SUMMARY

Sept 7 2018

@Fenwick High School

Clinton-Massie 21 Fenwick 18

Scoring

FE 06.06.00.06…..18

CM 00.14.00.07…..21

First quarter

F-Vogelsang 53 yard pass from Janeck (Run failed) 2:29

Second quarter

CM-Stulz 54 yard run (PAT blocked) 7:13

CM-Myers 39 yard interception return (Stulz run) 6:10

F-Bradshaw 44 yard run (Run fails) 3:59

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

CM-Laake 19 yard interception return (Avey PAT) 5:04

F-Miller 2 yard run (Run failed) 2:53

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

UP NEXT Week 4 Sept 14 2018 vs Miami Trace @CM 7 p.m. kickoff

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

