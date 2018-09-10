Heys 15th in top race at Mason cross country meet

MASON – Simon Heys finished 15th Saturday in the Section 1 varsity boys race at the Mason Cross Country Invitational presented by Buckeye Running Co. at Corwin Nixon Park.

Heys was the only WHS participant in the race. The other boys and the entire girls team competed in the Section 2 races.

Heys clocked a 16:45.2 in a race that featured some of the top runners in the state.

Tyler Parks led WHS in the Section 2 race with a 19th place finish. He ran 18:02.2

Sylena Baltazar was the top Lady Hurricane runner, finishing 73rd in 23:54.5

SUMMARY

Sept 8 2018

Mason Cross Country Invitational

@Corwin Nixon Park

Section 1 Boys (216 runners)

1, Conant Smith (Middletown) 15:47.6

15, Simon Heys (WHS) 16:45.2

Section 2 Boys (326 runners)

1, Calvin Wise (Greenon) 17:05.9

19, Tyler Parks (WHS) 18:02.2

53, Matt Butcher (WHS) 19:09.9

54, Ricky Dungan (WHS) 19:10.9

69, Tyler Preston (WHS) 19:31.4

76, Cam Combs (WHS) 19:40.5

80, Pedro Escobedo (WHS) 19:47

91, Aiden Hester (WHS) 19:57.8

198, Luke Mulvey (WHS) 22:28

207, Calvin Walls (WHS) 22:39.8

209, Jake Martin (WHS) 22:42.6

Section 2 Girls (245 runners)

1, Daniella Santos (Hil Darby) 19:17.8

73, Sylena Baltazar (WHS) 23:54.5

101, Sophia Agee (WHS) 24:53.7

132, Skye Carpenter (WHS) 25:58.4

142, Shannon O’Boyle (WHS) 26:11.6

185, Izzy Coomer (WHS) 28:33.2

229, Libby Walker (WHS) 32:06.2