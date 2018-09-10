CM boys, girls compete at Mason Cross Country Invitational

MASON – Clinton-Massie competed Saturday in the Mason Cross Country Invitational at Corwin Nixon Park.
Emma Muterspaw was 23rd among 245 runners in the Section 2 girls varsity race. She finished in 22:09.1
On the boys side, Logan Fisher was the first Falcon, clocking 20:27.9 and placing 111th.
SUMMARY
Sept 8 2018
Mason Cross Country Invitational
@Corwin Nixon Park
Section 2 Boys Varsity (326 runners)
1, Calvin Wise (Greenon) 17:05.9
111, Logan Fisher (CM) 20:27.9
166, Connor Hendrickson (CM) 21:39.7
168, Bryce Hensley (CM) 21:41.7
171, Aidan Wallace (CM) 21:42.5
173, Luke Lentine (CM) 21:44.6
205, Brennen Swope (CM) 22:35.6
212, Toby Hayes (CM) 22:48.8
261, Travis Smith (CM) 24:03.5
Section 2 Girls Varsity (245 runners)
1, Daniella Santos (Hil Darby) 19:17.8
23, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 22:09.1
65, AJ Houseman (CM) 23:28.6
107, Lilly Lentine (CM) 25:12.8
126, Maddie Spiewak (CM) 25:46.1