CM boys, girls compete at Mason Cross Country Invitational

MASON – Clinton-Massie competed Saturday in the Mason Cross Country Invitational at Corwin Nixon Park.

Emma Muterspaw was 23rd among 245 runners in the Section 2 girls varsity race. She finished in 22:09.1

On the boys side, Logan Fisher was the first Falcon, clocking 20:27.9 and placing 111th.

SUMMARY

Sept 8 2018

Mason Cross Country Invitational

@Corwin Nixon Park

Section 2 Boys Varsity (326 runners)

1, Calvin Wise (Greenon) 17:05.9

111, Logan Fisher (CM) 20:27.9

166, Connor Hendrickson (CM) 21:39.7

168, Bryce Hensley (CM) 21:41.7

171, Aidan Wallace (CM) 21:42.5

173, Luke Lentine (CM) 21:44.6

205, Brennen Swope (CM) 22:35.6

212, Toby Hayes (CM) 22:48.8

261, Travis Smith (CM) 24:03.5

Section 2 Girls Varsity (245 runners)

1, Daniella Santos (Hil Darby) 19:17.8

23, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 22:09.1

65, AJ Houseman (CM) 23:28.6

107, Lilly Lentine (CM) 25:12.8

126, Maddie Spiewak (CM) 25:46.1