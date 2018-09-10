East Clinton tennis edges Hillsboro 3-2

LEES CREEK – East Clinton defeated Hillsboro 3-2 Monday in a non-league girls tennis match on the EC courts.

With the match tied at 2-2, the East Clinton doubles team of Carlie Ellis and Paige Harrell posted a 6-2, 6-0 win at first doubles to secure the win for the Lady Astros.

East Clinton is 3-4 on the year.

“The girls played very well,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “Despite the temperature being cooler and changing the lineup, the team adjusted and did a good job.

SUMMARY

Sept 10 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Hillsboro 2

Singles

• Haley Harrell def Kenzia Adams 6-0, 6-1

• Alexia Garen was def by Johanna Holt 2-6, 6-7

• Melina Noble was def by Mirami Studebaker 3-6, 1-6

Doubles

• Carlie Ellis, Paige Harrell def Hayley Norman, Alexia Nicholas 6-2, 6-0

• Erin Kratzer, Sarah Ross won by forfeit