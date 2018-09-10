Ladycats drop fourth 3-2 match to Colerain

BLANCHESTER – Colerain rallied to defeat Blanchester 3-2 in a non-league tennis match on the BHS courts.

The Ladycats are 1-6 on the year.

“We tried something different but in the end it was the same outcome,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “We won the first set in four matches but could only win two of them. The girls gave a great effort but we couldn’t pull out the win we needed.”

Sexton said four of the team’s six losses have been by 3-2 scores.

Elecia Patton at third singles and the doubles team of Kayla Allen and Annie Trovillo posted wins for BHS.

SUMMARY

Sept. 10, 2018

@Blanchester HS

Colerain 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

• Jillian Bermus (C) d. Lydia Falgner 6-2, 6-1

• Amber Peskin (C) d. Lexie Winemiller 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-2

• Elecia Patton (B) d. Mackenzie Munson 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

• Kayla Allen, Annie Trovillo (B) d. Hailey Purcell, Taylor Ritzi 6-3, 6-4

• Dumbe Dahal, Melat Betelwigh (C) d. Maddy Coyle, Madie Ogden 1-6, 6-4, 6-4