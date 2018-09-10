WHS tennis shakes off rust, cages, Lions 4-1

NEW RICHMOND – Wilmington shook off the rust and defeated New Richmond 4-1 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the NR courts.

Wilmington is 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the American Division.

“We came in a little rusty after all that rain,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “We played just well enough to win.”

Claire Burns and Rachel Barker were winners on the singles courts while both doubles teams were victorious – Emma Schroeder and Jenna Taylor at first doubles, and Zane Bekheet and Kristina Walt at second doubles.

SUMMARY

Sept 10 2018

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

• Allie Kees was def by Sophia Dragoo 2-6, 0-6

• Claire Burns def Julie Harrison 6-1, 6-0

• Rachel Barker def Karyn Manning 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

• Jenna Taylor, Emma Schroeder def Melissa Ewald, Madaleine Marrs 6-3, 6-2

• Kristina Walt, Zane Bekheet def Brooke Robbins, Emma Kussman 6-2, 6-1