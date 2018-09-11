EC volleyball’s ‘Dig Pink Match’ set for Oct. 1 against Massie

East Clinton’s annual “Dig Pink Match” will be Oct. 1 when the Lady Astros volleyball team hosts Clinton-Massie.

The East Clinton Athletic Boosters are sponsoring the event which is being held in honor of Ashley Boggs-Fizer. Donations can be made in Ashley’s honor to the “Side-out” foundation at the following Internet links.

• High school volleyball: tinyurl.com/sideoutECHS

• Middle school volleyball: tinyurl.com/sideoutECMS

The junior varsity match on Oct. 1 is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow. Items will be on sale to earn money for the Side-out Foundation in Ashley’s name. In addition, raffles and drawings will be held to earn money.