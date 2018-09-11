Eaton hands CM volleyball first loss of season

EATON – Clinton-Massie suffered its first loss of the season Monday, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 5-15 to Eaton in non-league action at the EHS gym.

“We let set one slip through our fingers,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “I think that could have been a game changer.”

Reveal said Eaton’s large student section played a factor in Clinton-Massie’s set five loss.

“We had a lot of good things happen,” she said. “We just have to be able to close the gap on those other sets.”

The Lady Falcons are 5-1 on the year.

Hayley Conley had 14 points, an ace, four kills, 12 digs and 34 assists. Delany Miller finished with 10 points, three aces, two kills, 12 digs and a block. Rylee Richardson contributed 12 points, an ace, 10 kills, two digs and a block. Taylor Florea had four kills and four digs.

Faith Cottrell chipped in with four points, 10 kills and seven digs. Tyler Greathouse recorded a point, 15 kills and 30 digs. Cadin Reveal had eight kills, five digs and three blocks. Maddie Enright had 12 digs and Hayley Roberts had four digs.