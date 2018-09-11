WHS JV, CMMS runners at Mason CC Inv.

MASON – Wilmington High School junior varsity and Clinton-Massie Middle School cross country runners competed at the Mason Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Corwin Nixon Park.

The Hurricane JV competed in two races – the boys 11-12 grade and boys 9-10 grade. Brady McKinney was the top WHS runner in the 11-12 race clocking a 25:20.1. Tony Wilens-Mabry ran 28:14.7 and was the top WHS runner in the boys 9-10 race.

For the Massie middle school teams, Alivia Hull ran 19:08.9 in the girls race to finish as the top Lady Falcon. Will Tidwell was clocked in 16:22.3 and was the top CM boys runner.

SUMMARY

Sept 8 2018

Mason Cross Country Invitational

@Corwin Nixon Park

High School Boys JV 11-12 Results

1, Jack Troy (Mason) 18:29.9

232, Brady McKinney (WIL) 25:20.1

243, Izaia Billingsley (WIL) 26:11.1

High School Boys JV 9-10 Results

1, Aiden Amshoff (Mason) 17:45.8

331, Tony Wilens-Mabry (WIL) 28:14.7

332, Brandon Walters (WIL) 28:16.1

Middle School Girls Results

1, Lily Bauer (Mariemont) 13:17.5

125, Alivia Hull (CM) 19:08.9

Middle School Boys Results

1, Isaac Schachleiter (Mason) 12:02.4

118, Will Tidwell (CM) 16:22.3

160, Liam Short (CM) 19:20.7

CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP