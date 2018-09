The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team was defeated for the first time this season Monday night.

Westfall defeated Clinton-Massie 211 to 221 at Crown Hill Golf Club.

Coach Clayton Morgan said the conditions were soggy and the course played extremely long.

Jonathan Rombarger led Massie with a 47.

Brandon Moritz had a 56. Trayden Schumacher and Brodie Green carded 59s.