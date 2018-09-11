Hicks helps Hurricane tie Warriors 2-2

WILMINGTON – Eli Hicks scored in the final seconds of the match Tuesday to help Wilmington to a 2-2 tie with Goshen in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

Wilmington is 5-2-1 overall and 1-2-1 now in the American Division.

“We dominated most of the second half but just couldn’t put it in the net,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “I was proud of the boys who calmed down in the second half after a see-saw first half. We focused on possession.”

“The players never quit even with the late goal and gave Eli the opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds off a great pass from Brady,” the WHS coach said.

Collin Webber made seven saves in goal for Wilmington.

The Hurricane scored first when Matt Butcher assisted on Graham Vilvens goal in the 17th minute.

The Warriors scored the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead. The first goal came in the 26th minute. The next goal didn’t come til the 77th minute and put WHS behind with just a couple minutes remaining in the league match.

But Brady Vilvens found himself in the Goshen half of the field and subsequently put the ball on Hicks’ foot and Eli pounded home the equalizer in the waning seconds.