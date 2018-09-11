Murphy, ‘Cane continue to dominate American golf

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Wilmington had no trouble Tuesday in the SBAAC American Division match at Snow Hill Country Club.

The Hurricane had a 189 team total while runnerup New Richmond shot a 206. Clinton-Massie had 225.

“We played well as a team,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “Hoping we play even better tomorrow (Wednesday).”

The SBAAC American Division 18-hole tournament is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Jack Murphy of WHS leads the division in player of the year honors by 42 strokes, just a few shots shy of Wilmington’s 58-stroke overall lead in league champion standings.

On Tuesday, Murphy had a 35 while the next closest player had a 43.

Also for the Hurricane, Zane Carey and Brendan Powell both had 50s. Braydon Conley shot a 54 and Ely Schumacher had a 61.

For the Falcons, Ethan Johnson carded a 52 and Clay Carroll came in with a 53. Kaleb Hughes was next with 59 and Colt Myers scored with a 61. Michael Moritz finished with a 67.