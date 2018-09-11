WC volleyball bumped by MSJ a second time

WILMINGTON – Mount St. Joseph University topped the Wilmington College volleyball team for the second time in two weeks, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-15), in non-conference action at Hermann Court Tuesday evening.

MSJ also defeated Wilmington in straight sets in Cincinnati on Sept. 1.

The Lions (4-2) got out a 10-2 lead in set one, but the Quakers battled back. Trailing 20-12, Wilmington went on a 6-2 run fueled by kills from Karrah Wind, Mariella Szrom and Grace Ewing. The hosts could get no closer, however.

The Quakers grabbed early leads in both of the final two sets, but couldn’t overcome the Lions play at the net.

For the first time this season, Wilmington did not hit negative in any set of the match.

Individually, Wind finished with a .312 attack percentage and seven kills, both team highs for the Quakers.

Jacie Koontz dished out nine assists and added 11 digs while Karley Schlensker recorded 15 digs to lead Wilmington’s back row.

Wilmington (1-7) will play four matches this weekend at the Manchester University Invitational. The Quakers are scheduled to face Governor’s State University and Saint Mary’s College (Ind.) Friday followed by host Manchester and Indiana University-Northwest Saturday.