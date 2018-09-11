Massie volleyball drops second straight

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie lost its second straight match to a high quality opponent. On Tuesday, the Lady Falcons were defeated by Goshen in SBAAC American Division volleyball action.

“We come out very sluggish and we’re rocked back on our heels,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “There were times when we played very well but just couldn’t put it all together. They had one top spin server that caused havoc on us.”

Haley Conley had three points, 19 assists, three kills, five digs and a block. Delany Miller finished with two points, an ace, a kill and 12 digs. Rylee Richardson had nine points, an assist, a kill, three digs and two blocks. Maddie Enright had nine digs and Hayley Roberts chipped in with four digs.

Faith Cottrell had four points, five kills, two digs and a block. Tyler Greathouse had four points, an ace, six kills, eight digs and a block. Cadin Reveal had three points, five kills, two digs and three blocks. Taylor Florea had five kills, an assist and two digs.