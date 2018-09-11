WHS girls, Goshen play to 1-1 tie

WILMINGTON – With all scoring in the first half, Wilmington and Goshen played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer action at Alumni Field.

“We struggled,” WHS coach Alex Rhinehart said. “We couldn’t get into a rhythm in order to play our game. It is getting to the point in the season where mental toughness starts to play a role in every practice and every game. We just didn’t demonstrate the mental toughness needed to play at a high level. We will have to improve our mental toughness moving forward.”

Jordan Snarr tied the match with a goal in the 21st minute.

“A bright spot was the goal by senior Jordan Snarr,” Rhinehart said. “She mad a great run and received a good through ball from Jenna Victor. Jordan then dribbled into a good spot and finished strong in the corner of the net.”