Improving Lady ‘Cane tops Lady Bucs at WGC

XENIA – With an improving effort, the Wilmington High School girls golf team defeated Xenia 204 to 231 at WGC Golf Course Wednesday in non-league action.

“The girls are improving every match and are peaking at the right time,” WHS coach Pat Black said.

Lilly Middleton led the Lady Hurricane and was match medalist with a 45.

Meredith Robinson came in with a 52 and Brooklyn Taylor shot a 53. Madison Gilbert carded a 54 and Maddie Steinmetz was next with a 56.

Adrienne Besser shot a 65 for Wilmington while Chloe Deck had a 71.