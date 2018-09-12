Ladycats take unbeaten Lady Rockets to brink

OWENSVILLE – Blanchester tennis coach Matt Sexton admits there is a fine line between winning and losing.

The one-win Ladycats took the unbeaten Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets to the brink before falling 3-2 in SBAAC National Division action.

“We lost to an undefeated team but had a chance to win,” Sexton said.

Blanchester won both doubles matches – Elecia Patton and Annie Trovillo at first doubles and Maddy Coyle and Madie Ogden at second doubles.

SUMMARY

Sept. 12, 2018

@Clermont Northeastern High School

Clermont NE 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

Leah Decatur (C) d. Kayla Allen 6-0, 6-2

Kenady Brown (C) d. Lydia Falgner 6-4, 6-2

Abbey Baker (C) d. Lexie Winemiller 7-6(4) 6-3

Doubles

Elecia Patton, Annie Trovillo (B) d. Destiny Sheangshang, Savannah Grenzer 6-0, 6-4

Maddy Coyle, Madie Ogden (B) d. Alyssa Ferguson, Raven Benshoof 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Exhibition

Calleigh Hixson, Annie Trovillo won 6-4, 6-3