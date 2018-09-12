Panthers blank Astros in non-league tennis

EBER – The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Miami Trace 5-0 Wednesday in a non-league match in Fayette Co.

Coach Doug Stehlin of EC said Haley Harrell played well at first singles where she lost a pair of close sets.

SUMMARY

Sept 12 2018

@Miami Trace High School

Miami Trace 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

Haley Harrell was def by Anita Pursell 4-6, 6-7

Alexia Garen was def by Bayley Thompson 0-6, 0-6

Melina Noble was def by Haiven Pepper 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

Paige Harrell, Carlie Ellis were def by Cameron Bucher, Kylee Slone 2-6, 1-6

Sarah Ross, Erin Kratzer were def by Beth Hogsett, Hannah Clemons 1-6, 1-6