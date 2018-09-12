Panthers blank Astros in non-league tennis

EBER – The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Miami Trace 5-0 Wednesday in a non-league match in Fayette Co.
Coach Doug Stehlin of EC said Haley Harrell played well at first singles where she lost a pair of close sets.
SUMMARY
Sept 12 2018
@Miami Trace High School
Miami Trace 5 East Clinton 0
Singles
Haley Harrell was def by Anita Pursell 4-6, 6-7
Alexia Garen was def by Bayley Thompson 0-6, 0-6
Melina Noble was def by Haiven Pepper 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
Paige Harrell, Carlie Ellis were def by Cameron Bucher, Kylee Slone 2-6, 1-6
Sarah Ross, Erin Kratzer were def by Beth Hogsett, Hannah Clemons 1-6, 1-6