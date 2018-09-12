Hupp, Moyer lead WC women to 3-0 win

Lakyn Hupp scored twice and the Wilmington College women’s soccer team defeated Ohio Christian University 3-0 Wednesday night.

Wilmington had an advantage in shots on goal, 18 to 11. The Fightin’ Quakers led in corner kicks, 6-5.

Leda Moyer made seven saves in goal for Wilmington to record the shutout.

Mellonee Hall scored in the 15th minute to give WC a lead it would not relinquish.

Hupp scored in the 43rd minute then again in the 88th minute for Wilmington.

WC has not lost to OCU in three meetings, dating back to the 2016 season.

Wilmington is 3-2 on the year while Ohio Christian is 3-2-1.