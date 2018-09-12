Hanover handles WC men’s soccer 4-0

HANOVER, Ind. – Hanover College struck for three goals in the first half in a 4-0 victory over the Wilmington College men’s soccer team Wednesday evening.

Hanover held a 27-9 edge in shots including an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Wilmington, which had to play a man down after a red card in the 72nd minute, earned six corner kicks to the Panthers’ nine.

Individually, Niklas Martensson fired two shots including the lone shot on goal for the Quakers. Thompson Birch also took two shots.

Wilmington dips to 2-3-0 with the loss at travels to Bethany College (W. Va.) Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.