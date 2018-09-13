Week 4 Preview: WHS visits BHS

Consistency is the key for the Wilmington High School football team.

Last week against Butler, WHS moved the ball but couldn’t finish drives with points.

The Hurricane defense played well almost the entire game but four “costly breakdowns” that cost the team four big plays, coach Scott Killen said.

This week, Wilmington visits Blanchester to face the Wildcats. WHS is 1-2 while BHS is 0-3. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Barbour Memorial Field.

“Blanchester is not your typical 0-3 team,” said Killen. “One thing that stands out is how hard they play. Their defensive line plays really hard the entire game. Their QB (Brayden Sipple) is probably one of the best QBs we will see all year. They have athletes that can make plays.”

Wilmington is coming off a 38-12 loss to Butler. Brady Evans was pretty much the key to the WHS offense. He threw for 180 yards and a touchdown and was the leading rusher with 36 yards.

As a team, the Hurricane gained 81 yards on 29 rushing attempts. The entire season has been a struggle to find consistency in the WHS run game.

“We are going to have to keep working on it because a run game is very important,” said Killen.

Mason McIntosh caught six passes for 52 yards last week while Cameron Coomer had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, freshman Brett Brooks had four tackles and a sack while TJ Rockhold had four tackles. Austin Bennett posted two sacks for the Hurricane.

Killen said his squad has studied Blanchester, as it does all its opponents. However, there is much work being put in to improving the Hurricane.

“Right now we are focused on us and improving every day and being much more consistent,” said Killen. “We had a great film session and prep, and our kids know what they have to do. Now it’s just a matter of playing smart and hard for four quarters.”

